The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden to Default Economy to Protect Electric Car Tax Credits for the Rich

April 23, 2023   |   Tags:
“They’d rather threaten to default the U.S. economy” How determined is Biden to continue the Inflation Increase Act’s corrupt green subsidies? This determined. President Biden on Friday swiped at Republican calls to end clean energy tax cuts as part of a debt limit increase as he signed an executive order creating a new White House Office …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x