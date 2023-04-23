The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Coroner Rules Young Doctor Died from Blood Clot Due to COVID Vaccine – Wife Wants Death Certificate Changed

April 23, 2023   |   Tags:

A London Coroner’s Court has ruled that the blood clot that killed British psychologist Stephen Wright in January 2021 was linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is […] The post Coroner Rules Young Doctor Died from Blood Clot Due to COVID Vaccine - Wife Wants Death Certificate Changed appeared first on The Western Journal.


