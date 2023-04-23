The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fire Breaks Out At Disneyland’s “Fantasmic!” Performance

Videos on social media show a 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon caught fire Saturday night at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. 

ABC7 reported the fire broke out during the Fantasmic show at the Sawyer Island attraction. 

According to a witness who spoke to the local media outlet, guests and Disney employees were evacuated from Frontierland, but the remaining part of the park stayed open. 

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of "Fantasmic!" cannot continue," an announcement told park attendees. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Anaheim Fire Department confirmed no injuries from the blaze, and the reason for the fire remains unknown.

