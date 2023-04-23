Rep. Thomas Massie Gives Much-Needed Reminder About Ray Epps

January 6 provocateur and apparent Deep State shill Ray Epps may did an interview with 60 Minutes to do… something. Perhaps he’s trying to clear his name among conservatives, which seems impossible at this point with all that’s been exposed about him. Perhaps he’s been ordered to distract us as the Biden-Harris regime tears the nation apart.

Whatever his motives, the government mouthpieces at 60 Minutes are doing their duty by giving this guy a platform. Before the airing, Representative Thomas Massie gave us a much-needed reminder about Epps:

Ray Epps is the only person I’ve seen on video January 5th and January 6th urging and directing people to go into the Capitol. In a text message on January 6th he bragged that he orchestrated it. Why do democrats and the media portray him as the victim? So bizarre.

I’m sure the interview with offer plenty of fodder for both the left and the right, but the most important takeaway about him is this: There is more evidence against him than pretty much everyone else who has been jailed over January 6, yet the Deep State has protected him. That tells us all we need to know.

