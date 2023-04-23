Reporter: “Deagel Population Forecast Of Nearly 70 % Fewer Americans By 2025 Is Starting To Look Prophetic”

April 23, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Deagel Corporation issue a forecast for the American population of 2025 back in 2014. It held such a drastic reduction, along with other western countries, that it was shocking to the many who saw it. Reporter Leo Hohmann recently wrote on it and from what we have seen take place over the past three years, …



Read More...