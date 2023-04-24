Biden’s Support From His Own Party Is Historically Low, Polls Show
April 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
President Joe Biden has the lowest support from within his own party for a reelection bid of any president in recent history, according to an average of polls published before the president is expected to announce his 2o24 campaign this week. The post Biden's Support From His Own Party Is Historically Low, Polls Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments