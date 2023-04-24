Female Crash Test Dummy Says She Doesn’t Know How Car Got Totaled
April 24, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
DETROIT, MI — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently purchased female crash test dummies in order to restore gender equity in automobile crash testing and safety. Researchers are still unsure how to extract helpful data from the female dummy, however, as after each crash she simply shrugs her shoulders and says she doesn't know how the crash happened.
