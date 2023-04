In Memoriam: Don Lemon’s CNN Career (2006-2023)

April 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

CNN fired another partisan hack on Monday. Longtime network host Don Lemon, denounced by current and former colleagues as a belligerent misogynist, claimed he was blindsided by the news. CNN said that was a lie. The post In Memoriam: Don Lemon's CNN Career (2006-2023) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...