Susan Rice To Leave Biden Admin Amid Migrant Child Labor Scandal

April 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Susan Rice will step down as President Joe Biden’s domestic policy adviser next month, departing after reporting revealed she oversaw the release of thousands of unaccompanied children migrants into the country, many of whom ended up exploited and working dangerous jobs. The post Susan Rice To Leave Biden Admin Amid Migrant Child Labor Scandal appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...