The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Susan Rice To Leave Biden Admin Amid Migrant Child Labor Scandal

April 24, 2023   |   Tags:

Susan Rice will step down as President Joe Biden’s domestic policy adviser next month, departing after reporting revealed she oversaw the release of thousands of unaccompanied children migrants into the country, many of whom ended up exploited and working dangerous jobs. The post Susan Rice To Leave Biden Admin Amid Migrant Child Labor Scandal appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x