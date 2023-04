‘Totally Surprised’: Reports Says Tucker Carlson Was ‘Fired’ and ‘Had No Idea’ It Was Coming

April 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Tucker Carlson’s Monday departure from Fox News was not mutual, as the network suggested, with the anchor reportedly being fired and blindsided by the dismissal. The post 'Totally Surprised': Reports Says Tucker Carlson Was 'Fired' and 'Had No Idea' It Was Coming appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...