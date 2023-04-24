The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Family’s Home Raided, Father Arrested — For Piercing Child’s Ear Without a License

April 24, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Tontitown, AR — In a shocking display of state overreach and misuse of resources, police in Arkansas barged into a family’s home to arrest a father for piercing his son’s ear without a license. Jeremy Sherland, 45, from Tontitown, was arrested while his wife and son protested the absurdity of the situation. The video of …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x