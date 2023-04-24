While Under Felony Investigation, Crack Addict Influence Peddler Hunter Biden Demands Ethics Probe Into MTG

Recovering crack connoisseur Hunter Biden has called for an ethics investigation into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over alleged defamatory statements and personal attacks, according to a Monday letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics from Hunter's lawyer, Abbe Lowell.

The younger Biden is currently under federal criminal investigation for two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a felony count of tax evasion and a potential felony related to lying on a federal firearms application.

The DOJ isn't touching; Hunter's trips on Air Force Two with his then-VP-daddy to ink shady family deals with CCP-linked business partners, or that giant diamond & a $30 million offer that has all the appearances of a bribe, or the $3.5 million payment made to a Hunter-founded firm from the wife of the former Mayor of Moscow. Or Hunter's offer to trade info on Russian oligarchs to Alcoa for $55,000. Or Hunter's access to classified documents at Joe Biden's house while he was representing the "fucking spy chief of China." Or how Hunter admitted that Burisma, his Ukrainian employer, saw his name as "gold" when it came to peddling influence.

In any event, Hunter wants MTG investigated for casting aspersions which might damage his stellar reputation. For example:

🤔 If the politically weaponized FBI had dealt with Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2019, they would have saved the American people from all the radical ideological damage Biden has done to the country.



"Since her election to Congress in 2020 (and before), Representative Greene has engaged in steady, dogged verbal and defamatory attacks against Mr. Biden, and members of his family," wrote Lowell, who accused Greene of "undignified rhetoric and brazen violations of the standards of official conduct that do not reflect creditably on the House of Representatives."

Greene hit back on Monday, tweeting: "The FBI, DOJ, Treasury, and the entire government knows and has proof Hunter Biden was involved in human sex trafficking and they have done absolutely nothing about it," adding "But just imagine if Hunter’s last name was Trump."

The FBI, DOJ, Treasury, and the entire government knows and has proof Hunter Biden was involved in human sex trafficking and they have done absolutely nothing about it.



Greene is a member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, which has been looking into the financial activities of Hunter Biden and some of his associates. In his letter Lowell cites a video statement Greene released on her Twitter account, standing in front of the Treasury building, in which she stated, “The Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine.” She claimed that it extended “past Hunter Biden and his immediate family.” -Bloomberg

"Her online statements and public appearances are neither legislative drafting, nor oversight, nor real congressional business — they are a spray of shotgun pellets of personal vitriol that are the definition of conduct that does not reflect ‘creditably on the House,’" reads Lowell's letter. "None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity."