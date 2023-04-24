The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Whoopi Goldberg Leads ‘The View’ Audience in Celebration of Tucker Carlson’s Ouster From Fox News

April 24, 2023   |   Tags:

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg led an on-air celebration Monday shortly after Fox News announced it was cutting ties with star host Tucker Carlson. As the studio audience cheered, Goldberg read from a statement in which Fox News said Carlson and the network "agreed to part ways" and expressed appreciation for "his service to the network." Goldberg then […] The post Whoopi Goldberg Leads ‘The View’ Audience in Celebration of Tucker Carlson's Ouster From Fox News appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


