Biden Administration Stonewalls Probe Into Hundreds of Millions in Potentially Wasted Foreign Aid

April 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration is stonewalling a congressional probe into whether the U.S. Agency for International Development wasted hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on hotels, lobbying services, and luxury airfare. The post Biden Administration Stonewalls Probe Into Hundreds of Millions in Potentially Wasted Foreign Aid appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...