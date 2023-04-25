The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Administration Stonewalls Probe Into Hundreds of Millions in Potentially Wasted Foreign Aid

The Biden administration is stonewalling a congressional probe into whether the U.S. Agency for International Development wasted hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on hotels, lobbying services, and luxury airfare. The post Biden Administration Stonewalls Probe Into Hundreds of Millions in Potentially Wasted Foreign Aid appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


