Biden Officially Announces 2024 Campaign, Trump Responds

After months of hints and comments that he would seek a second term, President Joe Biden officially announced his 2024 reelection campaign in a video on April 25, four years to the day after he launched his 2020 presidential bid.

In the video posted early Tuesday morning 80-year-old Biden confirmed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will once again be his running mate in the next election:

“The question we are facing is, whether in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.” “This is not a time to be complacent … That’s why I’m running for reelection,” he said. “We believe that everyone is equal that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country.”

In his video, while showing images of events on Jan. 6, 2021, Biden took aim at Republicans, saying, “Around the country MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms.”

Drawing on the theme of his 2020 election, Biden said:

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are.” “Every generation of Americans have faced a moment when they have to defend democracy.”

Persuading the public he is the right man to continue in the role will be a tough task if recent polling is to be believed.

Just 47 percent of Democrats, and 26 percent of the public, believe he should seek re-election, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll last week.

Former President Trump was quick to respond with a statement of his own: (emphasis ours)

You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years. Not even close. Thanks to Joe Biden's socialist spending calamity, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century. Banks are failing. Our currency is crashing and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years. Real wages have been falling 24 months in a row—in other words, under Biden, workers have gotten a PAY CUT each and every month for two straight years. We have surrendered our energy independence, just like we surrendered in Afghanistan, which we had just a short time ago—and the price of gasoline just hit a 5-month high, and it's going much higher than that. Under my leadership, we had the most secure border in U.S. history, by far. Never had a border like this. Under Biden, the Southern Border has been abolished—and millions of illegal aliens have been released into our communities. What's happening now is beyond belief. They're coming in from mental institutions and prisons. They are all being emptied. They are being dumped into the United States of America. Many of these people are very dangerous, they are being dumped. We are like a dumping ground. Our cities have been overrun with homelessness, drug addicts, and violent criminals, who are being released from jail in mass with no retribution whatsoever, while law enforcement is weaponized against law-abiding conservatives or Republicans, or people they just don't like. Our children are being indoctrinated and mutilated by left-wing freaks and zealots. The senior ranks of our military have gone completely woke, and our military is suffering greatly. Biden has totally humiliated our Nation on the world stage—starting with the Afghanistan disaster, perhaps the most embarrassing event in the history of our country. It meant so much to our enemies when they watched that horrible retreat. Russia is teaming up with China. Iran is days away from a nuclear bomb—not even thinkable. Ukraine has been devastated by an invasion that would never, ever have happened if I was president—and Joe Biden has led us to the very brink of World War III. They say Trump was right about everything. Well, I'm not predicting World War III, but I will say this: we're very close and they're only talking about nuclear weapons. On top of it all, Biden is the most corrupt president in American history—and that's not even close. Nobody can believe what's going on, with again no retribution whatsoever. With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection. You know what happened in the last election: they cheated, and they rigged the election. But I promise you this: when I stand on that debate stage and compare our records, it will be Radical Democrats' worst nightmare because there's never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much. There has never been a greater contrast between two successive administrations in all of American history. Ours being greatness, and theirs being failure. With your support in the election, we will defeat Joe Biden in 2024. We will rescue our economy. We will crush inflation. We will stop the invasion on our southern border. We will restore our Nation's dignity. And we will prevent World War III from happening. Together, we will all Make America Great Again! Thank you.

Finally, as Jeff Louderbeck notes at The Epoch Times, If Biden wins the Democratic primary, and Trump prevails in the Republican primary, history will be made in the general election.

There has never been a rematch between the same two candidates in back-to-back American presidential elections.