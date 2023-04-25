Born With It? Dylan Mulvaney Partners With Maybelline, Prompting Calls For New Boycott

Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney has scored another paycheck - this time with Maybelline cosmetics.

And just like the backlash over his ill-fated Bud Light ad, Mulvaney - a biological male whose ditzy female persona is deeply offensive to women - the Maybelline sponsorship has prompted a similar response.

"Is it really necessary to constantly reduce women to cultural stereotypes and caricatures? Please do better…" wrote one commenter on Mulvaney's Instagram feed.

"Womanhood is not a costume you can put on," wrote another.

And before anyone goes to their default comment calling anyone who disagrees with them “transphobic”- I’m not afraid of Dylan. I don’t hate Dylan. Dylan seems like a bubbly and sweet person. But Dylan is not a woman, and dressing up in pink clothes and acting like an offensive stereotype caricature of a woman doesn’t make him one. I hope he gets the help he needs. Having the world support his delusions and cater to them isn’t doing him any good. This is a mental health crisis, not a showing of “bravery”. -via Instagram

The comments continued on Twitter;

More via MarketWatch:

Adding to the ongoing issues: Two Bud Light marketing executives are now on company leave, according to news reports. MarketWatch reached out to representatives for L’Oréal OR , the parent company of Maybelline, and Anheuser-Busch BUD , the parent company of Bud Light, for comment, but didn’t receive an immediate response. Earlier this month, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told MarketWatch that the company “works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.”

