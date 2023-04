Dog Whistle: Biden Launch Video Features Notorious Child Killer

April 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What happened: President Joe Biden announced his reelection campaign in a slickly produced video that features one of America's most notorious child killers: the pit bull. (The dog, not the reggaeton legend.) The post Dog Whistle: Biden Launch Video Features Notorious Child Killer appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...