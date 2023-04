Don Lemon To Continue Job Of Lecturing People As Starbucks Barista

April 25, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — Former CNN host Don Lemon has quickly landed on his feet after his sudden firing yesterday, as he will now have the opportunity to continue lecturing the American public from his new position as a barista at his local Starbucks.



