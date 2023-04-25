FLASHBACK: We Were All Told Biden Would Only Serve One Term

April 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced he'll run for reelection in 2024, calling for voters to give him the chance to "finish the job." The announcement is in stark contrast to statements Biden made during the primary campaign in March 2019 that suggested he planned to serve only one term in order to pave the way for a younger generation of leaders to follow him. The post FLASHBACK: We Were All Told Biden Would Only Serve One Term appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



