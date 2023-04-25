Homebuyers With Good Credit Could Pay To Boost Black Homeownership Under Biden Rule

April 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you’ve worked hard to maintain good credit, President Joe Biden is about to make your future mortgage more expensive. A Federal Housing Finance Agency rule set to take effect on May 1 will increase monthly mortgage fees for borrowers with good credit scores. Those higher fees will be used to subsidize individuals with bad credit scores. The post Homebuyers With Good Credit Could Pay To Boost Black Homeownership Under Biden Rule appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...