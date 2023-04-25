The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Leftists Shut Down Montana House Session After Trans Lawmaker Is Censured

Leftist protesters disrupted the Montana House of Representatives on Monday after the body voted to censure a Democratic transgender lawmaker who said Republicans have "blood on their hands" for supporting a bill restricting gender surgeries.  The post Leftists Shut Down Montana House Session After Trans Lawmaker Is Censured appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


