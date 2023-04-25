Leftists Shut Down Montana House Session After Trans Lawmaker Is Censured

April 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Leftist protesters disrupted the Montana House of Representatives on Monday after the body voted to censure a Democratic transgender lawmaker who said Republicans have "blood on their hands" for supporting a bill restricting gender surgeries. The post Leftists Shut Down Montana House Session After Trans Lawmaker Is Censured appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...