OAN Founder Says He'd Pay Tucker Carlson $25 Million To Join Network

San Diego-based One America News CEO and founder Robert Herring Sr. has an offer for Tucker Carlson: $25 million to join the network.

"Maybe Fox News' loss could be @OANN's gain, Founder and CEO @RobHerring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson to meet for negotiation," the network tweeted on Monday, hours after we learned that Lachlan Murcoch had fired the #1 cable news host from Fox News.

It is still unknown what his next move will be. Many speculate that Carlson will join another right-wing network or he will create his own show. One America News founder and CEO Robert Herring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson to meet for negotiation to become a part of the OAN team. -OAN

When reached for comment, Herring told Times of San Diego via email: "It would be great if we could get Tucker! I might give him around $25 million. And he would be well worth that!"

Carlson was making between $15 and $20 million a year hosting "Tucker Carlson Tonight," according to Forbes.

He's also received an offer from Russia's state-sponsored RT network.

Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always question more with @RT_com — RT (@RT_com) April 24, 2023

According to the NYT, "Howard Polskin, who compiles a daily newsletter, TheRighting, that tracks conservative news outlets, said that Mr. Carlson could join niche networks like NewsNation or Newsmax. He could start his own media brand, like Dan Bongino, the conservative pundit who also parted ways with Fox last week, Mr. Polskin said."

Former OAN employee, broadcast veteran Eddie McCoven, doubts Carlson would make the move "because with such a small reach now, what budget do they have for such a big name?"

"It remains to be seen if OANN will survive the lawsuit it is facing from Dominion," he continued, referencing an ongoing lawsuit between Dominion Voting Systems and several networks, including Newsmax and OAN. Fox News and Dominion notably settled out of court for $787.5 million just days before Carlson's ouster, leading many to wonder if the two are related.