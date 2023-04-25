Seymour Hersh: The West’s Weapons For Ukraine Are Ending Up on the Black Market

April 25, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The infamous journalist who uncovered the news that the Biden administration was responsible for the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, says that the West knows that the weapons it’s sending to Ukraine are ending up on the black market. Poland, Romania, and other countries are being flooded with arms intended for Kiev, the veteran journalist says. …



Read More...