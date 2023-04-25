The Credit Crunch Is Going To Be One Of The Biggest Stories Of The Next 6 Months
April 25, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYRight now, financial institutions all over America are getting really tight with their money. That means that less credit will be available for consumers and businesses, and that will mean less economic activity in the months ahead. When economic activity slows down, more businesses fail, more layoffs happen, and more consumers start defaulting on their …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments