Watch: Is This The Speech That Got Tucker Carlson Removed From Fox News?

Tucker Carlson, now ousted from Fox News, gave a speech last week at the 50th Anniversary of the Heritage Foundation on the bigger picture of good and evil within our society.

The conflict is no longer about politics, it's about the very moral foundations of civilization.

The new ideological movements are based on old and dark premises, and their motivations are solely to destroy what they can in order to take what they can.

Tucker Carlson’s speech over the weekend was powerful. Too powerful apparently. pic.twitter.com/sxncP26Tda — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) April 24, 2023

Perhaps Carlson was getting a little too close to the truth...