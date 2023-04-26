Disney Sues DeSantis After 'Exhausting Options' As Feud Over Political Retaliation Heats Up

Walt Disney Co. sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, claiming he conducted a "relentless campaign to weaponize government power" against the company for speaking out about his controversial classroom bill and threatening billions of dollars in business.

"A targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney's protected speech—now threatens Disney's business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights," Disney alleged in the civil complaint filed in the US District Court in Northern Florida.

Earlier today, DeSantis' oversight board voted to void development contracts that Disney made in February that retained much of its control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 25,000-acre compound that Disney self-governs near Orlando that houses its theme parks. Recall, Disney lost control of its development in February.

"Today's action is the latest strike," the lawsuit read, saying the development contracts "laid the foundation for billions of Disney's investment dollars and thousands of jobs."

Disney alleged, "The government action was patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional."

"Having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials," the lawsuit continued.

For about a year, Disney and DeSantis feud has been stirring. It started when Disney criticized Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, also known as "Don't Say Gay," which limits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public school classes from K-12.

Disney has said it would work to abolish the law and pledged to "stand up for the rights and safety" of the LGBTQ community.

A DeSantis spokeswoman told The Washington Post that Disney's lawsuit was "another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters" and circumvent state law.

"We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state," said Taryn Fenske, communications director for the governor's office.

The DeSantis versus Disney battle is heating up as the Florida governor is expected to become a top Republican contender for the 2024 presidential race.

* * *

Read Disney's full lawsuit here: