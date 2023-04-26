Does Your Wife Have An Amazon Addiction? Know The Signs

April 26, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

We've all seen it. All of us, in some way, have had our lives touched by it. Amazon addiction. It's spreading like wildfire through marriages and families, destroying all bank accounts in its path. If your wife has an Amazon addiction, it's not too late to save her. There is help available. The first step in treating Amazon addiction is knowing the signs.



Read More...