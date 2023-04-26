The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Joe Manchin’s Election Cycle Transformation From Big Spender to Fiscal Hawk Begins

April 26, 2023   |   Tags:

With West Virginia's Joe Manchin staring down a difficult reelection year, the Senate Democrat is positioning himself as a critic of President Joe Biden's spending—by trashing the trillion-dollar climate bill that Manchin himself orchestrated. The post Joe Manchin's Election Cycle Transformation From Big Spender to Fiscal Hawk Begins appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x