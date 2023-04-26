The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Manhattan DA Wants To Stop Trump From Looking at Trial Documents Without Supervision

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday asked the judge in Donald Trump’s criminal trial to bar the former president from reviewing documents in his case without his lawyers present, citing investigations into his handling of classified documents.  The post Manhattan DA Wants To Stop Trump From Looking at Trial Documents Without Supervision appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


