San Francisco Target Places Entire Aisles Behind Security Glass Amid Shoplifting Crisis

A viral TikTok video shows a Target store in San Francisco, with at least one entire aisle of products behind security glass amid years of failed social justice reforms that have sparked a shoplifting crisis.

Footage of the store's interior posted to TikTok last week showed at least one aisle of cosmetics and toiletries under lock and key. The New York Post reported the store's "entire inventory is on lockdown." The store is located on Folsom Street near the city's Mission District, an area known for lawlessness.

This is what Target in San Francisco looks like pic.twitter.com/7mVnnbO8cK — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 21, 2023

In a statement to Fox News, a Target spokesperson said:

"Like other retailers, organized retail crime is a concern across our business. We're taking proactive measures to keep our teams and guests safe while deterring and preventing theft. "These mitigation efforts include hiring additional security guards, adding third-party guard services at select locations, and using new technologies and tools to protect merchandise from being stolen."

The spokesperson continued:

"We are working with legislators, law enforcement, and retail industry partners to support public policy that would help achieve our goals of creating a safe environment in our stores and keeping our doors open in communities across the country."

It comes as no surprise that Target has a history of contributing millions to "national social justice initiatives." Some of these progressive initiatives, aimed at reforming policies in predominantly liberal urban areas, have had unintended consequences. For instance, the easing of theft rules in California led to a surge in shoplifting.

Target may be hesitant to shutter its stores in San Francisco due to its commitment to progressive values. However, other retailers have had enough and have fled the metro area. Just last week, Whole Foods closed its flagship store in the downtown district due to "high theft" and hostile visitors."