Senate Dems Advance Nomination of Biden Labor Secretary Nominee Who Presided Over Mass Fraud in California

April 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Julie Su, who presided over an estimated $31 billion in fraud as California’s labor chief, heads for a full Senate vote to lead President Joe Biden’s Labor Department. The post Senate Dems Advance Nomination of Biden Labor Secretary Nominee Who Presided Over Mass Fraud in California appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



