This 27-Year Sheriff’s Deputy Was Fired For Trans-Delusional Policy – Hear His Response (Video)

Mason Goodknight served his county as a sheriff’s deputy for nearly 3 decades without incident. However, when it came to new policies regarding trans-delusionals, Mason could not, in good conscience, embrace the documents regarding how he was to respect their delusions. He said that his conscience was convicted due to what the Word of God …



Read More...