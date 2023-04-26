Undercover Investigation Reveals Pro-Trans Doctors 'Cashing In' On Lifelong Patients

In their third installment of a series exposing medical practices in the transgender treatment community, a post-O'Keefe Project Veritas reveals how the industry functions, and turns patients into transgender cash-cows that pay them for years.

"In the beginning, it’s a lot of doctor visits. But, you know, after a while, you space it out. It’s like, every six to twelve months? Which yeah, is being a patient. But that doesn’t seem so bad," said Dr. John Steever, discussing how young individuals are subjected to prolonged gender transitions.

"For a female going to male, if they would continue -- you’d have to continuously take testosterone pretty -- well, for the rest of their life," said Dr. Matthew Warnken, a pharmacist in Austin, Texas, echoing Steever's comments.

Another doctor featured in the segment, Matthew Pabis out of New York, thinks there's a connection between autism and people who want to change genders.

"It was a person on the spectrum as well, 21-years-old. At the time, he was coming here for mental health, and he came down here and he just sat down, and I’m like, ‘What are you here for?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, I saw you do transgender.’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘Well I think I need to get my penis cut off,’" he said. "I was like, ‘You know, transitioning is not easy.’ It doesn’t happen like this. You have to inject yourself with hormones. You have to take pills. You have to do bloodwork. You know, if he makes it then let’s do it, and he’s getting his vagina next week, in one year!"

More via Project Veritas:

Nora Scott, a licensed social worker at Dell Children’s Medical Center, corroborated Dr. Pabis’ statements.

“I can say from here as well, there’s a lot of folks at our clinic who are on the autism spectrum … [There is] a heavy amount of crossover between folks who are somewhere on the spectrum and also somewhere on the LGBTQIA spectrum,” she said.

Caila Hoopes, who is a nurse at the Phoenix Children’s Medical Group in Arizona, discreetly explained to a Veritas journalist how their facility handles parental consent when it comes to transitioning minors:

Caila Hoopes, Nurse, Phoenix Children’s Medical Group [Phoenix, AZ]: True hormone therapy there is, like, long-term possible side effects of like -- it is life changing and is difficult to come back from. It also requires parents to be onboard. Veritas Journalist: Really? You-- Hoopes: So, here are my words. You have to -- we have to have one parent’s consent. If we know that there’s another parent who’s not on board, we can’t start hormone therapy. Veritas Journalist: Oh okay, yeah. Hoopes: Is that fair?

According to de-transition advocate, Parisha Mosley, "I was under the impression that I was going to take a cure and be healed, and I didn’t understand as a mentally ill child that I was signing up for lifelong medicalization. I didn’t conceptualize the idea that I was going to be injecting this [medication] every two weeks, forever."