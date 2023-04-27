Al Qaeda Lawyer Defends Seizure of House From Elderly Lady
April 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A left-wing lawyer who once defended al Qaeda terrorists argued before the Supreme Court Wednesday that a Minnesota county was in the right when it confiscated an elderly woman's condo and took all the profits from its sale over a small unpaid tax. The post Al Qaeda Lawyer Defends Seizure of House From Elderly Lady appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
