Al Qaeda Lawyer Defends Seizure of House From Elderly Lady

A left-wing lawyer who once defended al Qaeda terrorists argued before the Supreme Court Wednesday that a Minnesota county was in the right when it confiscated an elderly woman's condo and took all the profits from its sale over a small unpaid tax.  The post Al Qaeda Lawyer Defends Seizure of House From Elderly Lady appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


