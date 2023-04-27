Biden Spends Taxpayer Funds To Address Burning Question: Is the Construction Industry Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive?

April 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to determine whether the construction industry is sufficiently diverse, equitable, and inclusive. It isn't, the survey found. The post Biden Spends Taxpayer Funds To Address Burning Question: Is the Construction Industry Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...