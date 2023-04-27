Biden Sues Tennessee in Defense of Child Gender Mutilation

April 27, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Why does the White House hate the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act? Biden just announced that he’s running for a second term on a ‘freedom’ agenda. What does freedom look like? Aborting, grooming and mutilating kids. That’s why the Biden regime is suing Tennessee over the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act. The media avoids using …



Read More...