DeSantis Flips Out After Reporter Drops Bombshell Claim of What Gov Did to Gitmo Prisoners

April 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Thursday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida absolutely wrecked a corporate media “journalist” who asked him to respond to allegations from a former Guantanamo Bay detainee that he oversaw […] The post DeSantis Flips Out After Reporter Drops Bombshell Claim of What Gov Did to Gitmo Prisoners appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...