Energy Secretary Granholm Ducks Questions on Biden Admin Grants to Companies with ‘Material Operations in China’

April 27, 2023   |   Tags:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm declined to rule out giving funding to companies with “material operations in China” on Wednesday after a lawmaker pressed her on the Department of Energy’s $200 million announced grant to a lithium battery company that operates primarily out of China. The post Energy Secretary Granholm Ducks Questions on Biden Admin Grants to Companies with ‘Material Operations in China’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


