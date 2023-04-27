‘Not Normal’: Biden Turns White House Into Housing Option for Extended Family

April 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

No president in decades has had as many adult relatives taking up residence in the White House than President Joe Biden, who has reportedly turned the official residence into a free housing option for his extended family. In addition to his son Hunter Biden, who is rumored to be living at the residence to avoid getting served with legal papers in his messy child custody battle, the president’s granddaughter Naomi and her then-fiance Peter Neal also lived at the White House for "a few months" last fall, the couple told Vogue last year. The New York Times noted in passing in a report about their lavish White House wedding that "Ms. Biden and Mr. Neal live at the White House, according to two people familiar with their situation." The post 'Not Normal': Biden Turns White House Into Housing Option for Extended Family appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



