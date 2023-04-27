Swalwell’s Attempt to Disparage Border Hearing Witness Backfires When His Own Dark Past Rears Its Head
April 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
When it comes to credibility, Eric Swalwell might want to look in the mirror. In a House subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that was focused on the crisis on the southern […] The post Swalwell's Attempt to Disparage Border Hearing Witness Backfires When His Own Dark Past Rears Its Head appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments