The Blind Guides Say that it is Not For Us to Say Who Goes to Hell, Yet, They Can Tell us Who Goes to Heaven?

April 27, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Ye blind guides, which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel.” Matthew 23:24 It is true that the Church and it’s member are called to be fruit inspectors; we are, and that without a Scriptural doubt. As a matter of fact we are to judge men by their fruit. “Ye shall know them by …



Read More...