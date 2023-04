Today in Supreme Court History: April 27, 1822

April 27, 2023 | Tags: Politics, REASON

4/27/1822: President Ulysses S. Grant's birthday. He would appoint four Justices to the Supreme Court: Chief Justice Waite, Justice Strong, Justice Bradley, and Justice Hunt.

The post Today in Supreme Court History: April 27, 1822 appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...