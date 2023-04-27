The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Climate Activist Who Shut Down Highway Admits She Wants To Ruin Your Life

April 27, 2023   |   Tags:

A climate activist who shut down a Washington, D.C., highway acknowledged that she's consciously "disrupting people's lives" and compared herself to civil rights pioneers who were "not well liked during their time." The post WATCH: Climate Activist Who Shut Down Highway Admits She Wants To Ruin Your Life appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


