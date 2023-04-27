WATCH: DeSantis Tells Israelis US Should Let Them Govern Themselves
April 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
During a keynote speech in Jerusalem, Republican governor Ron DeSantis (Fla.) advocated for America to "respect Israel’s right to make its own decisions about its own governance," a position in contrast with President Joe Biden’s pressure on the country to halt its judicial overhaul. The post WATCH: DeSantis Tells Israelis US Should Let Them Govern Themselves appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
