The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: DeSantis Tells Israelis US Should Let Them Govern Themselves

April 27, 2023   |   Tags:

During a keynote speech in Jerusalem, Republican governor Ron DeSantis (Fla.) advocated for America to "respect Israel’s right to make its own decisions about its own governance," a position in contrast with President Joe Biden’s pressure on the country to halt its judicial overhaul.  The post WATCH: DeSantis Tells Israelis US Should Let Them Govern Themselves appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x