The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Free Beacon Investigative Reporter Talks Biden’s Controversial Pick For African Union Ambassador

April 27, 2023   |   Tags:

Washington Free Beacon senior investigative reporter Joe Simonson joined Fox News's Brian Kilmeade Thursday to discuss his report on President Joe Biden's pick to serve as ambassador to the African Union, who twice failed the Foreign Service Officer Test and said she "couldn’t even get through the English grammar section." "This is part of a pattern […] The post WATCH: Free Beacon Investigative Reporter Talks Biden's Controversial Pick For African Union Ambassador appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x