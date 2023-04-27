WATCH: Free Beacon Investigative Reporter Talks Biden’s Controversial Pick For African Union Ambassador

April 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Washington Free Beacon senior investigative reporter Joe Simonson joined Fox News's Brian Kilmeade Thursday to discuss his report on President Joe Biden's pick to serve as ambassador to the African Union, who twice failed the Foreign Service Officer Test and said she "couldn’t even get through the English grammar section." "This is part of a pattern […] The post WATCH: Free Beacon Investigative Reporter Talks Biden's Controversial Pick For African Union Ambassador appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...