During a White House event Thursday, President Joe Biden proudly listed six of his grandchildren, neglecting to mention his seventh, the four-year-old love child Hunter Biden fathered with a stripper—and with whose mother the younger Biden is currently battling in court to prevent his daughter from taking the last name Biden.  The post WATCH: Joe Biden Proudly Lists All His Grandkids, Except Hunter Biden’s Love Child appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


