The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

As Mockingbird Media Claims No Election Fraud, Michigan Democrat Sentenced For Sabotaging 2020 Election Ballot Box

April 28, 2023   |   Tags:
Yes, the Mockingbird media continues to claim that there is zero evidence of election fraud during the 2020 election.  Yet, here is just another case in which a Michigan Democrat, who was running for town clerk, sabotaged a ballot box in order to win the primary for her town clerk position. Kathy Funk, 59, was …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x