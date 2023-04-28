Assassination Attempt Against Putin Fails, Western-Made Explosive Found Near Moscow: Report

April 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A crashed aircraft that was recovered outside of Moscow was intended to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a shock report published by German news organization Bild. The aerial […] The post Assassination Attempt Against Putin Fails, Western-Made Explosive Found Near Moscow: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...