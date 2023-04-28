Biden Defends Child Abuse & Islam As Activist Shuts Down Media In Under 4 Minutes (Video)

In this episode, we’ll look at some video in which an activist calls out the head editors at some of the biggest names in the Mockingbird Media for their failure to serve the people in their reporting, as well as the usurper-in-chief’s attacks on Christians in support of Islam and child mutilation. Sons of Liberty …



Read More...