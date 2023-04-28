The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Not Very Social

April 28, 2023   |   Tags: ,
A scared young girl peeks through her fingers at her cell phone screen.

Under a law proposed by the British government, social media executives could face up to two years in prison if they repeatedly fail to remove content that could encourage suicide or self-harm. The bill would also force social media companies to actively search for controlling and coercive content and remove it, to counter disinformation from a foreign government, and to search encrypted messages for child sexual abuse.

