Brickbat: Not Very Social

April 28, 2023 | Tags: Legislation, REASON

Under a law proposed by the British government, social media executives could face up to two years in prison if they repeatedly fail to remove content that could encourage suicide or self-harm. The bill would also force social media companies to actively search for controlling and coercive content and remove it, to counter disinformation from a foreign government, and to search encrypted messages for child sexual abuse.

